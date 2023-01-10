Discovery Islands, McIvor Lake, Painter-Barclay home to Campbell River’s most valuable addresses

Properties on the shores of McIvor Lake are among the most valuable in Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s most valuably-assessed properties are clustered around two waterfront enclaves on two separate bodies of water.

The one exception is the second-highest property in the city being along the South Island Highway.

And while Campbell River’s highest-valued property assessments can’t keep pace with the highest valued homes in the province, as released by BC Assessment, they nonetheless are valued at more than $3 million to more than $5 million. Note that this is assessed value and not market value.

Campbell River’s top 10 most valuable residential properties as provided by BC Assessment were dominated by properties around McIvor Lake and on Painter Barclay’s McDougall Way. That’s for properties in the “City of Campbell River” jurisdictional category.

In the “Campbell River Rural” category, Discovery Islands properties rule the roost and leave City of Campbell River properties far behind in value.

The top 10 residential properties in the City of Campbell River are:

1. 7120 gold River Highway – Valued at $5,319,000, this property tops the list and what you get for your money is a two-storey house with three bedrooms and five bathrooms on 4.794 acres of McIvor Lake waterfront with 3,643 square feet on the first floor and 3,000 feet on the second, according to bcassessment.ca.

2. 88 Country Aire Dr. – $4,343,000. This property is on 1.6 acres and consists of a two-storey custome home with four bedrooms and six bathrooms with 5,252 sq. ft on the first floor and 1,556 sq. ft on the second.

3. 7070 Gold River Highway – Back to McIvor Lake and next door to No. 1 on this list for this property valued at $3,948,000. This gets you a two-storey house on 4.819 acres with 2,227 sq. ft on the first floor, 1,519 sq. ft. on the second and 1,368 in the unfinished basement. The house has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

4. 7050 Gold River Highway – Yep, yet another neighbour with a value of $3,744,000. This includes a two-storey house with three bedrooms and five bathrooms on 4.992 acres with 2,325 squ. ft. on the first floor and 1,514 on the second.

5. 3773 McDougall Way – Off to Painter-Barclay for a waterfront view of Discovery Passage for a home with an assessed value of $3,692,000. This involves a 21-year-old, 3,081 sq. ft., one-storey home with two bedrooms and eight bathrooms on 1.61 acres. It has a 1,115 sq. ft. basement.

6. 8040 Gold River Highway – Just down the road from the aforementioned McIvor Lake properties is this one assessed at $3, 672,000 that includes a three bedroom, four bathroom, two-storey house on 5.016 acres with 2,920 sq. ft on the first floor and 1,202 sq. ft. on the second.

7. 3735 McDougall Way – Back to Painter-Barclay for this two storey home assessed at $3,584,000 which includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms on 1.86 acres and 3,142 sq. ft on the first floor, 2,128 on the second and 2,682 in the basement.

8. 3839 McDougall Way – At the end of the street is this $3,343,000 two-storey, seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home on 1.42 acres with 1,788 sq. ft. on the first flower and 1,852 on the second.

9. 2150 Forest Grove Dr. – Off to a different part of town – the Willis Road area – where this property is assessed at $3,336,000. This is a two-storey house with four bedrooms and five bathrooms on .941 acres. It has 3,898 sq. ft. on the first floor and 4,052 sq. ft. on the second.

10. 8433 McIvor Lake Rd. – This McIvor Lake property is across the lake from the above properties and is assessed at $3,214,000 and includes a four bedroo, four bathroom two storey house on 20.56 acres. The first floor has 2,792 sq. ft, the second has 2,071 sq. fit and the basement has 1,200 sq. ft.

Want the most valuably-assessed properties out of town, then you’ll have to head to the Discovery Islands for these intriguing properties. In order of value:

1. Subtle Island, Cortes Island – $11,375,000. This small pair of islands just off the west coast of the much-larger Cortes Island has a 1.5 storey house with two bedrooms and five bathrooms with a 6,549 sq. ft. first floor , a 4,516 sq. ft. second floor anda 1,031 sq. ft basement and consists of 75 acres.

Besides the 12,000-plus sq. ft. home, this property included a boathouse, aircraft hangar, service buildings, caretaker’s residences and gourmet gardens.

2. 1703 Hyacinthe Bay Rd., Quadra Island – $8,154,000. This one-storey home has one bedtoom and four bathrooms on 10.3 acres with 4,445 sq. ft.

3. 309 Sutil Point Rd, Cortes Island – $6,825,000. This 121.8-acre property has a two-storey, five-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a 2,805 sq. ft. first floor, a 1,462 sq. ft. second floor and a 422 sq. ft. basement.

4. Stuart Island– $6,651,000.

5. Bute Inlet, Bute Inlet – $6,235,000. One storey house with three bedrooms on 320 acres with a 2,321 sq. ft. first floor and 1,640 sq. ft. second floor.

6. 223 Bold Point Rd., Quadra Island – $5,878,000. One storey, 4,600 sq. ft., four bedroom house on 49.75 acres.

7. 1790 Hyacinthe Bay Rd., Quadra Island – $5,431,000. One-and-a-half storey house on a 8.772 acres with a 2,460 sq. ft. first floor, a 2,001 sq. ft. second floor and 2,200 sq. ft. basement.

8. 699 Jeffery Rd., Cortes Island – $5,392,000. two-storey, five bedroom house on 45.546 acres with a 3,200 1790 Hyacinthe Bay Rd., Quadra Island first flor, 903 1790 Hyacinthe Bay Rd., Quadra Island second floor and a 320 1790 Hyacinthe Bay Rd., Quadra Island basement.

9. Little Dent Island – $5,326,000. Two-storey, three bedroom house on 21 acres with a 1,682 sq. ft. first floor, a 1,092 sq. ft. second floor and a 1,000 sq. ft. basement.

10. Stuart Island – $4,991,000.

