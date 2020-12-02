Discovery Harbour outbreak declared over

Island Health says no new cases developed at Campbell River long-term care home

Island Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak in a Campbell River long-term care home over.

The outbreak, which was declared on Nov. 19 at the Discovery Harbour long-term care home was declared over after there were no longer any COVID-19 cases at the site. It was declared because one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. No other cases in residents or staff were identified through follow-up testing.

After the outbreak was declared, Island Health took action to support the facility and staff.

“The team at Discovery Harbour is to be commended for their exceptional work during this challenging time,” reads an Island Health press release.

The reduction in cases is thanks to strategies that were developed to prevent and respond to the virus in long-term care environments.

