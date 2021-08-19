Discovery Harbour long-term care COVID-19 outbreak declared over —Island Health

Island Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at the Discovery Harbour long-term care home in Campbell River over.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases related to the outbreak at the home,” says an information bulletin from Island Health.

The outbreak was declared on Aug. 4 when three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. No residents tested positive. Island Health took immediate action to support the home in its response to protect the health of residents and staff.

“The team at Discovery Harbour is to be commended for their exceptional work ensuring the outbreak did not spread further and continuing to provide high-quality care under challenging circumstances,” says the bulletin.

With the outbreak now declared over, the following will occur at Discovery Harbour:

· Social visits will resume on August 19

· Admissions and transfers will resume

· Resident movement between neighbourhoods will resume

· Diligent infection prevention measures and appropriate use of personal protective equipment will continue

