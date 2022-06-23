Diligent man allegedly spent half-hour trying to pry open Island business with screwdriver

Police in Nanaimo hope the public can help identify a man who allegedly tried to break into a north Nanaimo office real estate building and an electrical box there. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual who allegedly spent half an hour trying to break into a real estate office before giving up.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident was captured at 5:40 a.m. June 13 on the security cameras of the Royal LePage Nanaimo Realty offices in the at 4100 block of the old Island Highway.

Video captured the suspect walking onto the rear deck of the property. He then produced a screwdriver and spent upwards of 30 minutes trying to pry open the rear door of the building and a locked electrical socket. He eventually gave up and walked off the property.

The suspect appeared to be approximately 5-foot-7 and at the time of the incident, was wearing dark-coloured clothing, a ball cap and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-20142.

READ ALSO: Thief cuts lock to steal Grade 9 student’s bike outside high school in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Suspects in Nanaimo break into Winners-HomeSense, smash cases, steal jewelry



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMPtheft