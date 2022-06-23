Police in Nanaimo hope the public can help identify a man who allegedly tried to break into a north Nanaimo office real estate building and an electrical box there. (Photo submitted)

Diligent man allegedly spent half-hour trying to pry open Island business with screwdriver

Security cameras capture unsuccessful attempt at Royal LePage Nanaimo Realty

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual who allegedly spent half an hour trying to break into a real estate office before giving up.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident was captured at 5:40 a.m. June 13 on the security cameras of the Royal LePage Nanaimo Realty offices in the at 4100 block of the old Island Highway.

Video captured the suspect walking onto the rear deck of the property. He then produced a screwdriver and spent upwards of 30 minutes trying to pry open the rear door of the building and a locked electrical socket. He eventually gave up and walked off the property.

The suspect appeared to be approximately 5-foot-7 and at the time of the incident, was wearing dark-coloured clothing, a ball cap and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-20142.

