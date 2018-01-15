Photo by Karen McKinnon of McKinnon Photography

Did you get Hitched in Courtenay on Sunday?

The first annual wedding show saw big crowds and included two fashion shows

Hundreds of people showed up to the first annual Hitched wedding and event fair this past weekend in Courtenay.

It was organized by Black Press, in partnership with the Comox Valley Real Estate Group and included dozens of vendors all available to help you plan the best wedding possible on Vancouver Island!

“We found that we love working together, we have similar goals and values, and we enjoy each other’s company and respect each other’s professionalism,” said Carla Arnold, part of the group that put the event together.

Whether you were searching for the perfect dress, ultimate location or delicious accompaniment, there was a good chance you’d fall in love with something. Those attending the wedding fair were even able to enjoy some live music, courtesy of the wedding band – Easy Street.

“As it turns out, we knew many of the exhibitors and we all agreed it was such an amazing event,” explained Annie and Dave.

“We had a great time, made some wonderful connections and even booked a wedding for September.”

One group of local ladies is even starting their own multi-faceted wedding group called Simply Celebrate. It includes a venue, rental company, catering and photography.

“We’ve worked together for many years and what we are finding is that there is a real struggle and frustration when couples are trying to plan their wedding,” said Kathy Jerritt-Tria of Fine Catering and Gourmet Eats.

Photographer Karen McKinnon says their group allows clients to get all four wedding items for one inclusive price.

“We are super excited about it because we really came from a place of respect for each other’s business and values, and we’re really pumped to promote the Comox Valley.

And it wouldn’t be a wedding show without a proposal, these two contacted organizers to use the staging venue as the ultimate spot to ask each other for eternal matrimony.

Hitched Magazine is the North Island’s preeminent local wedding magazine, encouraging readers to think local when searching for event products and services. It highlights hardworking and dedicated business people that make events seamless, unique and memorable with insightful advice from venues, caterers, wineries and photographers.

