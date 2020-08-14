Devil’s Hand Poker Run in Campbell River to face RCMP scrutiny

The Campbell River RCMP will be keeping a close eye on the Devil’s Hand Poker Run happening in Campbell River on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The First Annual Devil’s Hand Poker Run is scheduled to begin at noon in Campbell River at the “Club House” of the Devil’s Army motorcycle club on Peterson Road. The B.C. RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit has identified the Devil’s Army as an outlaw biker club known to be a support club for the Haney Hells Angels chapter.

In the interest of police and public safety, the Campbell River RCMP is advising the public there will be an increased police presence in the area during this time. Sgt. Dave Johnson said in a press release that officers will be focussing on monitoring and enforcement of both provincial legislation as it pertains to driving offences under the Motor Vehicle Act and legislation contained in the Criminal Code as it pertains to impaired driving.

A poster for the event on Facebook says “all makes and models of bikes and hot rods are welcome. No cops or law enforcement of any kind are allowed to run.”

The route for the run will be revealed on the day of the run.

Meanwhile, police also remind participants to follow COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines.

“While event coordinators have not provided an estimate of attendees, the Campbell River RCMP would like to take this opportunity to remind participants that adherence to provincial legislation and recommendations in regards to the current COVID-19 pandemic is strongly suggested,” Johnson said. “As cases in British Columbia continue to rise, following current safety guidelines is necessary not only to maintain the safety of the attendees, but to minimize the spread of this disease within our community.”

