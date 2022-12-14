Delegates walk past a giant Jenga-style tower at the COP15 United Nations conference on biodiversity in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The tower illustrates the complex web of life where each brick nudged out of place represents damage caused to nature and with it the danger of ecosystem collapse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Delegates walk past a giant Jenga-style tower at the COP15 United Nations conference on biodiversity in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The tower illustrates the complex web of life where each brick nudged out of place represents damage caused to nature and with it the danger of ecosystem collapse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding

Main concern about a special fund to finance biodiversity conservation in poorer nations

Developing countries have walked out of global talks in Montreal on conserving the world’s biodiversity over concerns about funding.

David Ainsworth, an information officer for the COP15 talks, says the countries left the negotiations early this morning.

Ainsworth says there are a number of disagreements.

He says the main one concerns the creation of a special fund to finance biodiversity conservation in poorer nations.

A meeting has been called later today for all the heads of delegations of countries attending the conference in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

The walkout comes as the two-week event enters its final days, with environment ministers from around the world arriving in Montreal to try to hammer out a final text on the most difficult issues.

RELATED: ‘Paris moment:’ COP15 conference in Montreal seeks hard targets on biodiversity

RELATED: Trudeau says 120 countries are ready to agree to 30 by 30 framework at COP15

Environment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Supplies are tight’: Canadian Blood Services concerned about current inventory
Next story
Laichwiltach Family Life Society gets permit to open seasonal shelter in Campbell River

Just Posted

Mowi Seafood, which has operations in Campbell River, has been selected as the top sustainable food producer for the forth year in a row by international investment consortium Coller FAIRR. Photo courtesy Mowi Canada
Seafood companies with local presence finish 1, 2 in international sustainability index

Shawn Decaire and Audrey Wilson say a few words at the opening ceremonies for Kwesa Place in January, 2021. The new shelter will be located just behind Kwesa Place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Laichwiltach Family Life Society gets permit to open seasonal shelter in Campbell River

Containment boom marks site where two vessels sank in the early hours of Dec. 10, 2022 during a snowstorm while moored at a wharf finger at Campbell River Discovery Harbour Marina. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Two vessels tied together sink in Campbell River marina during weekend storm

The Province is seeking consultation until Feb. 2023 regarding the North Island’s Timber Supply Area (TSA) – (File Photo : Laura Blackwell).
Province seeks public consultation regarding North Island Timber Supply Area

Pop-up banner image