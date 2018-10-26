Deportation ordered for B.C. man who ‘glorified’ terrorism on Facebook

Othman Hamdan is a Jordanian national who was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September 2017

A B.C. man has been deemed inadmissible to Canada for being a security risk based on his Facebook posts promoting terrorism in support of the Islamic State group.

Othman Hamdan is a Jordanian national who was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September 2017, but immigration authorities arrested him and determined at multiple detention reviews that he poses a danger to the public.

Now, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada has decided Hamdan should be deported.

READ MORE: B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk

The board says in its written decision that Hamdan made himself out to be a cheerleader for the Islamic State in many of his 85 Facebook posts as he glorified and encouraged lone wolf attacks in Canada, the United States and other western countries.

The decision says Hamdan cast his activity on Facebook as an alternative news source, providing his followers with another view of events in the Middle East as he relayed the message of a terrorist organization.

Hamdan was arrested in 2015 at his home in Fort St. John, where he moved years after studying electrical engineering in the United States.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Just Posted

Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

Police made an arrest today in connection with the 2016 homicide of… Continue reading

NIC Foundation helps record number of students in Campbell River

Nearly 80 NIC students in Campbell River received a record $95,000 in… Continue reading

Revamped Campbell River terminal should protect safety of walk-on passengers, says ferry customer

BC Ferries mulling development options as traffic increases on Campbell River-Quadra Island route

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal 2017 logging train derailment in Woss

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members, injuring two

Campbell River assault suspect flees on ATV, later apprehended

A series of violent incidents culminated in the arrest of a Campbell… Continue reading

Campbell River man’s business is bringing old timepieces back to life

Doug Campbell’s favourite clock bought by California clock museum

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Most Read