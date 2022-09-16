North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services

Dental care for kids ‘step in right direction’ — MP Rachel Blaney

MP advocating for program that includes seniors

Canada’s new dental care program is a “step in the right direction” towards helping Canadians have more affordable lives, North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says.

“Constituents have told me their household budgets are stretched to the limit with the rising cost of living and the lack of affordable housing,” said Blaney. “That’s why New Democrats pressed the government to deliver these measures that will put money back in your pockets and help you get ahead.”

The program is a product of the federal NDP’s confidence and supply agreement with the Liberal government. The agreement was reached in March, where one of the NDP’s terms was that Canada adopt a national dental care program. On Sept. 12, the first step toward that program was announced with a temporary dental care benefit for most families with children under 12.

RELATED: Feds to announce details of cost-of-living help for low, modest-income Canadians

That announcement also included rental assistance for low-income families, and a GST rebate hike for almost 12 million Canadians.

“Without the New Democrats, the Liberals were never going to move forward on dental care,” Blaney said. “I’m frustrated that it’s taken the government this long, but I’m proud that the NDP is making gains for cash-strapped Canadians who need the support.”

Blaney is also the NDP critic for seniors. She has advocated for a full dental program that includes seniors, many of whom are on a fixed income and do not have dental care included in their benefits.

“We have pushed for years for the government to address the affordability crisis,” said Blaney. “While these are steps in the right direction, I will not stop fighting until a full dental program that includes care for all Canadians is implemented.”

RELATED: North Island-Powell River MP wants dental care to be covered for everyone

Confidence and Supply agreement ‘meaningful win’ for Canadians — MP Blaney


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverDentalndp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police divers probe depths of Nanaimo Harbour — not saying what for

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Dental care for kids ‘step in right direction’ — MP Rachel Blaney

Campbell River’s Maritime Heritage Centre has embarked on a new era with the hiring of a new executive director, Erika Anderson (left), and a new assistant manager, Sheri Hayward. Photo submitted
New faces at the Maritime Heritage Centre

The Strathcona Gardens will have minimized operations on Sept. 19. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District offices to close Monday for National Day of Mourning

Ron Kerr is running for re-election for city councllor. Photo contributed
CITY COUNCIL: Ron Kerr is running for re-election