An event sponsored by the group Hugs Over Masks took place at Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 27, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Demonstators voice displeasure over mask-use in Campbell River

Sunday afternoon event has held by Hugs Over Masks Nation

Just over a dozen people gathered at a Campbell River waterfront park Sunday afternoon to show their displeasure for mask use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 17 people could be seen on Sept. 27 at Robert Ostler Park gathered in a group between the parking lot and the play structure.

One person was holding a giant Canada flag, while another had a sign that said “COVID is a LIE![sic]” followed with “#Wewillnotcomply, #Nonewnormal, #Draintheswamp, #Scamdemic, #Covidcrimespree and #Defundcbc.”

Promotional material for the event that was circulating on social media invited people to join them “for the celebration of life and freedom.”

The event was to be held in a mask-free zone and last three hours, starting at 1 p.m with kids acitivities, a potluck, music and “hugs encouraged.”

Coronavirus

