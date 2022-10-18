Demand for election results temporarily overwhelms City of Campbell River website

Over 6,000 visitors caused issues on the City of Campbell River website on election night. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

The amount of people waiting to see election results on Saturday night was enough to briefly crash the City of Campbell River’s website.

At around 9:30 p.m., just before official results were announced by the City, they received over 6,000 unique page views, and many people refreshing the page as they were waiting for results.

The Mirror reporter noted the website being non-functional at around this time,

Communications Manager Alison Harrower told the Mirror that “this increased activity caused the site to slow down. City staff quickly resolved the issue to ensure residents had access to the website for preliminary election results.”

The problem was solved quickly, and results were made public shortly after the disruption.

