Delays expected in south Campbell River as sewers are upgraded

Construction will begin Monday, July 19 and is expected to last four weeks

Motorists travelling along Highway 19A next week can expect some traffic delays.

The City of Campbell River will be starting work on a sewage upgrade project Monday, July 19.

The stretch of highway between Maryland and Twillingate will see slower speeds, and adjusted routes for approximately four weeks.

“Please drive with extra care near and through the construction zone, especially when crews and equipment are working. Pedestrians and cyclists will also be making their way through this area, and we urge everyone to be very careful,” said director of operations Drew Hadfield.

“We anticipate the road surface will be rough, and cones will mark any changes for traffic flow on the roadway, so the reduced speed limit will be in effect even when crews are not working. Drive with extra caution in the cone zone, and always leave the phone alone when driving.”

Temporary detour signs will be posted for local traffic to the Maryland and Twillingate neighbourhoods. Access to the Maryland neighbourhood will be via Colorado Drive or Washington Drive, and the Twillingate neighbourhood will be accessible via Dahl Road.

Some crew vehicles and construction machinery will park along the north side of Twillingate Road. The contractor, Upland Contracting Ltd., is advising nearby property owners about this temporary arrangement.

The Seawalk will remain open.

Signs will direct pedestrians, and cyclists around the work zone, and temporary fencing will be installed from just north of Twillingate Road to Cherry Tree Lane to keep people safely away from construction material.

North and southbound bus stops, benches and signs will be temporarily relocated immediately north during this work. They will be returned to their current location once work is complete.

Any questions or concerns related to traffic or construction activity can be directed to Upland Contracting Ltd. by calling 250-286-1148.



