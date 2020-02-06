A deer impaled itself and had to be put down after it tried hopping over a fence in Nanaimo on Tuesday, according to a B.C. conservation official, who suggests modifying fences to avoid this from occurring. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service Facebook)

Deer euthanized after impaling itself on pointed fence in Nanaimo

Deer suffers organ damage in what B.C. Conservation Officer Service describes as ‘gruesome’ incident

B.C. conservation officers are asking people to consider fencing without sharp points after instances of deers becoming impaled.

A deer pierced itself and had to be euthanized Tuesday in Nanaimo.

Sgt. Stuart Bates, with B.C. Conservation Officer Service, said the incident took place in the Northfield Road area, where a deer tried to jump a fence and “didn’t quite make it.” It impaled itself, suffered organ damage and had to be put down. In situations like this, deer can suffer fatal injuries as they try to free themselves, the conservation officer service said.

“It was impaled and basically eviscerated itself,” said Bates. “Gruesome is about what describes it best. I had one earlier in the year, same thing, in the Stephenson Point area.”

Wrought iron fences are commonly seen as causing injuries to deer, but railing patterns, especially those with pointed pickets rising above the top rail, are more likely to hurt animals, according to a social media post. Bates recommends design modifications.

READ ALSO: Fawn blinded by pellet gun put down in Nanaimo

“If you’re thinking about building a fence, don’t build one with spikes on the top,” said Bates. “If you have one with spikes, maybe think about having somebody come and weld a top to it.”

Bates said he has seen approximately three or four such incidents in the past year.

“We get some where they get stuck in the fence too,” said Bates. “Where they try to walk through it. It works great for the fawns, but then the fawns don’t realize they get bigger and they can slip their front through, but their pelvis won’t pass. Those ones we can actually get out pretty quick if people call us. If they’re small enough, we don’t even have to drug them. We just grab them and push them backwards.”

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Thieves cut through barbed-wire fencing to steal from storage unit in Nanaimo


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Mainland man on cruise ship quarantined in Japan for coronavirus
Next story
B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Just Posted

Robert Bateman back in Campbell River this weekend

Meet and greet at Direct Art Gallery in Tyee Plaza starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Petition encouraging protection of B.C.’s ‘working forest’ gaining momentum

Will be presented to government during a rally on Feb. 18

Superstore Campbell River shoppers donate over 18,000 lbs of food to local food bank

Last year’s Loblaw Holiday Food Drive was organization’s 10th running of the initiative

Dozens of Storm alumni to hit the ice for charity game benefiting Cameryn’s Cause

Game set for 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Rod Brind’Amour Arena

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a lookout

Deer euthanized after impaling itself on pointed fence in Nanaimo

Deer suffers organ damage in what B.C. Conservation Officer Service describes as ‘gruesome’ incident

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Two Vancouver Island residents charged with human trafficking released with conditions

Four Islanders arrested in Saskatchewan appeared in court there Wednesday

Most Read