Supporters gather to remember Errington huskies Kodi and Tigger who were shot on Christmas Eve. A celebration of life was held at Errington Community Park on March 10. - Karly Blats photo

Deceased Vancouver Island huskies celebrated at vigil

Close to 40 people gather in Errington to remember Kodi and Tigger

A celebration of life was held Sunday for two Errington huskies that were killed on Christmas Eve.

Kodi and Tigger, the pair of dogs owned by Mafawnwee Olivia Kenton, went missing on Dec. 24 and after an extensive two months of searching it was announced last week the dogs had been shot and buried on an Errington farm for attacking a pregnant goat.

The bodies of the dogs were retrieved on Friday.

“The RCMP picked up the bodies today and took them to SPCA to be cremated together,” Kenton said via Facebook.

READ MORE: Bodies of Errington huskies retrieved by RCMP, taken to SPCA for cremation

READ MORE: Errington farmer receives death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

A vigil was held on March 10 at the Errington Community Park and was attended by close to 40 people. There were many hugs, tears, and words of condolence for Kenton and her family.

During a speech, Kenton told those in attendance stories of her “loving boys” and said her four-year-old son still asks when his brothers are coming home.

“I wish I could tell him they’re coming home,” Kenton said through tears.

Now that the dogs’ remains have been cremated, Kenton plans to spread their ashes at some of their favourite spots, including the family farm.

“I feel a bit of closure,” Kenton said. “I’m sure thankful for this community, they’ve healed me a lot and gone out of their way. I’ve had nothing but positive messages.”

Farmer Wendy Glover, whose partner shot the dogs on their property, said she is still receiving death threats via social media.

“I have been far from perfect, but this is a nightmare that I don’t deserve,” Glover said. “They write me the most hateful vitriol. I don’t know where to take my children and animals where we can be safe.”

Glover hopes now that the bodies have been released that both families can move on, but she said she would be “naive if after all I have seen and documented if I believed that we can recover our reputations.”

“We would never have done it if we had any other choice and still save our animals,” Glover said.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

 

During a vigil on Sunday at Errington Community Park, Olivia Kenton talks about her “loving” huskies Kodi and Tigger who were killed on Dec. 24. - Karly Blats photo

Olivia Kenton comforts her son Kai at a vigil for their two huskies Kodi and Tigger who were killed on Dec. 24. - Karly Blats photo

