A crowdfunding campaign has been set up for the family of a snowboarder who died on Mount Washington this week. GoFundMe photo.

Deceased Mount Washington snowboarder identified

The snowboarder who was found unresponsive in a treed area on Mount Washington Monday, Jan. 22 has been identified through a crowdfunding page as Stewart Elhorn.

Elhorn was a 27-year-old logger from Campbell River, and is described as a dedicated family man who leaves behind his fiancée and four-year-old son.

Dale Logan, Mount Washington Alpine Resort’s risk manager, confirmed Tuesday morning that on Monday afternoon, the snowboarder had been off-piste (ungroomed area) within the resort’s boundary.

The incident has been turned over to the BC Coroner Service.

Sheila Rivers, marketing manager for Mount Washington, told The Record the area in which the snowboarder was found is considered “outside the runs that we groom.”

She could not confirm if the death was related to the intense snowfall the resort received within the past few days.

At this point in the investigation, the cause of death is unknown.

To access the crowdfunding page, visit gofundme.com/alisha-benny.

