Death in Greater Victoria spurs police watchdog investigation

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man died in Saanich during a police interaction on Feb. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)

A home on Easter Road remained behind police tape Tuesday and a provincial police watchdog organization is reviewing any role Saanich police officers may have had in the death of a man Monday night.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police were called around 5 p.m. Feb. 21 to the 900-block of Easter Road.

A man inside told police he was armed and had a hostage, Saanich Police Department said in a release. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called in when he did not comply with police direction.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. officers entered the home and found the man unresponsive with serious injuries that appeared self-inflicted. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police reported there was no one else located inside.

Police taped off the residence and expected to be on scene much of Tuesday.

The IIO is investigating to determine if police actions or inactions played a part in the death. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IIO’s witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that is mandated to investigate police-involved incidents that cause death or serious harm. There does not need to be any allegations of wrongdoing for the IIO to conduct an investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the provincial suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-suicide (1-800-784-2433), or visit crisislines.bc.ca to find local mental health and crisis resources. Black Press Media has also prepared a mental health resource guide filled with information specific to Greater Victoria, you can find it under e-editions at vicnews.com.

