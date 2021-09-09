A serious car crash closed a section of Sooke Road at Woodlands Road early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Death confirmed in single-vehicle Sooke crash, BC Coroner Service investigating

Car collided with a tree near intersection of Sooke and Woodlands roads early Tuesday morning

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a death linked to the early Tuesday morning Sooke Road crash that left five people seriously injured.

Sooke RCMP was called to the intersection of Sooke and Woodlands roads at 2:15 a.m. where they discovered a black two-door sedan had collided with a tree, felling it onto the road. The five occupants of the vehicle were all seriously injured.

RCMP isn’t releasing further details about them to protect their identity and is not providing any updates at this time.

Sooke Road was closed for the majority of the morning until 10 a.m. while police examined the scene. Officers continue to investigate and are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage of Sooke Road, from Woodlands Road to Veterans Memorial Parkway, between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. to contact them.

Anyone with information can reach Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

