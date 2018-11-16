The whale near Tsawwassen shores on Nov. 16 (Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

A dead humpback whale washed up on the beach in Tsawwassen Friday morning.

The whale could be seen in shallow waters on the east side of the causeway beach near the BC Ferry terminal.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said in an emailed statement that its Marine Response Team was working with the Tsawwassen First Nation to move the animal to another spot and conduct a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to offer gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people
Next story
Deer carcasses don’t belong in green bins, says B.C. city

Just Posted

Missing hikers on Quadra pull search teams from all over the Island

Two women, aged 69 and 70, did not return from what was supposed to be an hour-long walk Wednesday

Hunter who saved man pinned inside smashed truck says ‘God was sending me to him’

Sayward man describes chance discovery of Duncan Moffat, 23, in North Island woods

Man arrested in Campbell River following alleged getaway attempt

Suspect faces charges including dangerous driving; drug investigation ongoing

New Coast Guard radar boosts marine traffic monitoring off B.C. coast

Six radar installations set up for Georgia Strait to Queen Charlotte Strait to Prince Rupert

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot now open

In December 2017, 1,142 Christmas Hampers were assembled and then delivered to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Deer carcasses don’t belong in green bin, says B.C. city

City of Nanaimo issues reminder to residents, saying fur isn’t compostable

Firearms and cocaine seized from Vancouver Island residence

The file remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Team Canada to hold junior selection camp on Vancouver Island

22 players from camp will make roster for 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship

B.C. couple helping wildfire evacuees in northern California

A planned holiday has turned into a humanitarian effort for a Penticton couple

Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

‘This is gangster,’ bait car thief declares on video

Footage from Abbotsford gains attention on social media

B.C. to offer gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people

Roughly 100 people in B.C. travel each year out of province for lower surgeries

U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to B.C. goes viral

First vacation in three years came a month after blood cancer diagnosis

Most Read