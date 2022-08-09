Daytime Surrey shooting leaves taxi passenger dead, driver hospitalized

‘We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,’ Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said

Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A young man was killed and a cabbie was seriously injured in a shooting in Guildford on Tuesday afternoon, near 108 Avenue and 148 Street.

“We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is “working with Surrey to gather information,” IHIT Sgt. Tim Pierotti said.

Munn said police received reports of shots fired at a taxi cab in a parking lot in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that both occupants of the vehicle had been shot. The passenger, a 30-year-old male is deceased and the driver of the taxi was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Munn said.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident with the 30-year-old deceased man being known to police,” Munn said. “This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver.”

Police ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Another shooting in Surrey near 148 street and 108 ave. This time a taxi involved in it. Police investigating on the scene. pic.twitter.com/p7aM5f46Md — Gurpreet S. Sahota (@GurpreetSSahota) August 9, 2022



