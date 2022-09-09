Dave Harper running for a seat on SD72 school board

Dave Harper has announced he is running for a seat on the SD72 board of trustees int he upcoming Oct. 15 election.

“I would like to familiarize you with the experience and personal qualities that make me, Dave Harper, the person to vote for,” Harper says in a press release.

“The experiences that have prepared me for the role as school trustee are great and varied. I have been a teacher in the district in both the elementary and middle school grades, in both English and French Immersion. I worked to meet the many needs of the students and therefore know what teachers and educational assistants require to effectively teach our children.

“I also served for six years in the 90s and seven years in the 2000s as President of the Campbell River and District Teacher’s Association (CRDTA). In that capacity I was made aware of the diverse aspects of education in our district. I was repeatedly confronted with the needs of the students, teachers and support staff at every level throughout SD72, in town, on the islands and in the rural areas.

“I had many dealings with School Administration at the school level and in the board office. I have seen firsthand how administration works and the challenges they face. I have worked co-operatively with administration to resolve issues and sometimes with more fortitude when that was required. I served for 2 years on the BC Teacher’s Federation Executive where I learned a great deal about education in other districts as well as at the provincial level. I also served as a board member on the Upper Island Counselling Services (which presently has a different name) and as its president for one year before retirement.

“These varied positions have given me both governance and large budget experience. I also attended countless SD 72 school board meetings. I am well aware of the responsibilities, challenges and workings of the board of trustees. This will all mean that if elected to the board I will be able to function effectively, right from the get go.

“I also have a son and a stepdaughter attending school here in SD72.This gives me a personal and current perspective on student needs.

“My personal qualities will add to my effectiveness as a school trustee. I am very passionate about any situation or issue that I decide to tackle. Because of this I am always hard working, thorough and well prepared for any meeting attended. As CRDTA President I read before meetings whatever needed reading, talked to the appropriate people ahead of time, had agendas ready for everyone and ran an efficient and thorough meeting. I know I will bring that same attention and work ethic to the work of a school trustee.

“I am prepared and knowledgable on any topic I need to address, but I can also listen. I passionately express my ideas and opinions and will also listen attentively to the opinions and information presented by others. I know through personal experience that when presented with an alternate perspective I am able to look at that new angle and can adjust my own thinking to reflect that new understanding.

“I have been in situations that are presented in one way when there is another reality underneath. I am adept at recognizing the underlying process and then dealing with it effectively. I will evaluate each issue carefully and with insight. I am able to work co-operatively when that is needed. I am also able to maintain an independent perspective when that is what is required.

“I have many other interests that give me a wide range of life experience to enrich any position I undertake. I am fully fluent in two languages and speak several more. I am well travelled, and familiar with the education systems of many countries. I play several musical instruments. I am an avid reader of fiction, and also of political philosophy and history.

“I seek your vote as a school trustee. Please feel free to contact me at daveharper503@gmail.com.”

Campbell RiverElection 2022SD72