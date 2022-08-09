Residents in Osoyoos are being warned to boil their water before drinking. Some residents didn't need that warning as they took to social media to share images of their brown water. (Facebook)

Dark brown water coming out faucets as Osoyoos expands boil water advisory

The advisory impacts several hundred homes

The Town of Osoyoos and Interior Health are warning residents in certain parts of town to boil their water, although residents probably already noticed.

Multiple residents have taken to Facebook recently to share photos of the brown sludge coming out of their faucets.

Everyone in the affected areas should be boiling water for a minimum of one minute or find a safe alternative for their water.

Water intended for drinking, washing ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables, making beverages, ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for a minimum of one minute.

The town issued the boil water notice on Aug. 4, due to increased levels of turbidity, and expanded the area on Aug. 8.

According to the Town of Osoyoos, crews are working the areas to conduct quality monitoring and to flush the distribution system.

For the complete list of affected residences, you can click here.

There are hundreds of addresses including Cypress Hills, Fairwinds, Golf Course Dr., Olympic View, Pebble Beach, Las Costa and Sawgrass.

In May, the town had warned residents that water would see discoloration due to additional sources of water coming online.

In 2021, there were multiple boil water advisories as well.

READ ALSO: Another boil water advisory in Osoyoos

Drinking water

Previous story
Suspect throws brick at pregnant woman’s stomach in downtown Nanaimo
Next story
Topless demonstrator perches on B.C. rooftop to expose need for ‘dramatic change’

Just Posted

Ice cream is often a favourite part of summer KidStart outings. Photo by Bluetree Photography.
Kidstart mentoring program needs volunteers

NTE Discovery Park, owners of the former Elk Falls pulp mill site in Campbell River, have entered into an agreement with CubicFarm Systems Corp. to build and operate food-producing modules. CubicFarm Systems Corp. photo
Agreement will see food-producing modules built and operated at former Elk Falls Mill site

This Toyota sedan was rear-ended by a pick-up on Highway 19A Sunday (Aug. 7) afternoon at the Gumboot Market in Merville. Photo by Christy Vandon
Only minor injuries after Highway 19A crash Sunday

Sue Moen is running for Campbell River City Council this fall. Photo courtesy Sue Moen
Sue Moen promises bold action to solve “multiple crises” faced by community