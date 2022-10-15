Former Campbell River city councillor Kermit Dahl, shown here flipping burgers at Forestry Proud Day events at Spirit Square on April 29, 2019, has been elected mayor. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Former Campbell River city councillor Kermit Dahl, shown here flipping burgers at Forestry Proud Day events at Spirit Square on April 29, 2019, has been elected mayor. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Dahl elected Campbell River’s new mayor

Tanille Johnston elected first ever Indigenous councillor in Campbell River

Kermit Dahl has been elected the new mayor of Campbell River.

Dahl has been declared the Mayor-elect by the city, bringing in 5,468 votes. He was followed by Larry Samson at 3,414, Charlie Cornfield at 919, Saron Gebresellassi at 418 and Micheal Calhoun at 85.

“I don’t think that it has sunk in really,” Dahl said. “I’m just standing here with a group of people talking about the next four years. It feels pretty good, looks like a really really good group of people.”

“I wanted a really good group of people that were wanting to work together, or not to be elected,” he said.

In the City Council race, Susan Sinott has 5,378 votes, followed by Ben Lanyon with 5,275, Sean Smyth with 5,190, Ron Kerr with 5,016, Doug Chapman with 4,061 and Tanille Johnston with 3,795.

Johnston’s win makes her the first Indigenous councillor in Campbell River’s history.

“It’s pretty overwhelming,” Johnston said. “I think it’s a really good first step. We have a lot of work to do, but I’m just really grateful to be able to have the opportunity to demonstrate how much those relationships can benefit our community.”

Mail-in ballots have yet to be counted and results will not be official until Wednesday.

More to come.


