Surrey-Whalley NDP MLA Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Surrey-Whalley NDP MLA Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cutting fuel tax won’t reduce high prices at the pumps, Surrey MLA says

Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, noted in 2019 consumers were already getting ‘ripped off’ at the pumps

Surrey-Whalley NDP MLA Bruce Ralston says cutting fuel taxes to lower thumping gas prices at the pump would only create a price gap that gas companies would then fill.

Ralston, now B.C.’s minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, said in a press statement in 2019, following the release of a BC Utilities Commission investigation into gas prices, that British Columbians are being “ripped off” at the pumps.

“People feel like they’re being ripped off when they fill up at the gas station. And they’re right,” he said at the time.

But gas prices today, as any local commuter knows too well, have soared much higher than they were even back then.

READ ALSO: Surrey MLA says people getting “ripped off” at gas pumps

Ralston noted the Fuel Price Transparency Act gives the utilities commission, an independent energy watchdog, the power to monitor wholesale and retail prices “to make sure fuel companies aren’t taking advantage of the current conditions.

“And some of the price increases are part of, reflection of the rise in the world price and the government doesn’t have control over that and neither do the local suppliers,” Ralston pointed out.

The government, however, does have control over fuel taxes.

“Yeah, yeah, but what is very clear and I think there’s been a lot of discussion about this, but what would happen if we were to take off or take away the fuel tax, for example a carbon tax? The gas companies would just fill that and take the money for themselves,” he countered.

Ralston cited “a very good example” contained in the utilities commission’s most recent report comparing gas prices in Squamish with those in West Vancouver.

“In West Vancouver they pay the TransLink, 17.5 cents per litre and in Squamish they don’t. And guess what the gas prices in Squamish are? They’re higher than in West Vancouver. So they just fill it in, and they just take the money.

“So we don’t think in the long-term it’s good policy to take away the carbon tax. I mean, we’re in a climate crisis,” Ralston said. “I get that small businesses, whether you’ve got a delivery business or you’re driving your kids to soccer, any of that kind of stuff, it is an additional financial burden, there’s no doubt it, but taking away the taxes won’t result in any relief it’d just be more money for the gas companies.”

Meantime, Premier John Horgan is expected to roll out a plan soon to tackle high gas prices.

“We’re working on that, I mean I can’t get ahead of the premier’s office on that – there’s internal discussions and processes that are going through,” he said. “We understand that that the crisis is now and the prices are up now, so don’t think there’s any effort to delay it, but you can’t do these things at a snap of the finger.”

How does Ralston feel about paying more than $2 per litre at the pump?

“I’m not crazy about it,” he replied.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Gas pricesGasoline pricesProvincial GovernmentSurrey

Previous story
Cariboo-Prince George MP thanks Vanderhoof RCMP for bravery during live shooting incident
Next story
Campbell River RCMP attend two calls with drivers under the influence of drugs

Just Posted

RCMP cruiser on scene at Willow Street and Island Highway in Campbell River. Submitted photo
Campbell River RCMP attend two calls with drivers under the influence of drugs

Two men are accused of stealing fishing equipment from moored boats at the Campbell River Harbour. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River RCMP recover $2,500 in stolen fishing equipment

Members of the Nuchatlaht First Nation and supporters rally outside the B.C. Supreme Court before the start of an Indigenous land title case in Vancouver on Monday, March 21, 2022. The lawsuit brought by the First Nation against the provincial government seeks to reclaim part of its territory on Nootka Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. government disputes Nootka Island land claim by Vancouver Island First Nation

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney called the agreement “a meaningful win for the lives of Canadians.” Photo courtesy Youtube.
Confidence and Supply agreement ‘meaningful win’ for Canadians — MP Blaney