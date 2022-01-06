Snow blankets much of Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor / Campbell River Mirror

Curbside waste pickup cancelled today in Campbell River

Emterra cancels Thursday pickup due to heavy snow and road conditions

As the snow continues to fly, the City of Campbell River has cancelled curbside collection for today (Jan. 6).

Emterra has cancelled Thursday’s curbside collection until next week, due to heavy snow and road conditions, per the city.

Next week, affected residents can put out two cans of garbage.

Recycling is unlimited. Boxes cannot have a wax coating and must be emptied. Large corrugated boxes should be tied in bundles no larger than eight inches think by 30 inches wide and 30 inches tall. Staples and tape are accepted.

