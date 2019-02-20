(Black Press Media files)

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

A report released by Canada’s telecom regulator found the industry is using unfair sales tactics with consumers.

Published Wednesday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission found “that even with the existing measures put in place by service providers and governments, misleading or aggressive sales practices occur to an unacceptable degree.”

As a result, the regulator has come out with several measures telecoms must follow:

  • Give pre-sales quotes to better inform customers
  • Offer trial periods to allow customers to cancel a service that did not match what they were offered
  • Ensure their offers and promotions match the customer’s needs and means
  • expanding the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services’ mandate to include handling complaints of misleading or aggressive retail sales practices.

