Crofton’s Zoey Parks pleads for Canadians to be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted)

Crofton girl, 12, makes video plea about COVID-19 safety

‘OK Canada, enough is enough! We need to stop this virus from spreading’

A Crofton girl is doing her part to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Zoey Parks, 12, has put together a video reminding Canadians about the basics of staying safe during the pandemic, covering social distancing, washing your hands, and using hand sanitizer and gloves.

“That’s it,” she says in the video, which had well over 1,000 views on Facebook and neary 100 on YouTube as of Tuesday afternoon. “That’s all we need to do to help flatten the curve.”

Parks had the idea to make the video because she felt people weren’t taking the pandemic seriously enough.

“I was thinking not everyone is doing it,” she said. “Some people might not think it’s real. Maybe if it came from a younger person they would understand and maybe try to do something about it.”

Parks enlisted the help of her dad, Darryl, and 15-year-old brother Zebbidy, to put the video together. The response was immediately positive.

“Lots of people liked it,” she said. “Lots of them thought it was good coming from a young person.”

A student at Saltspring Island Middle School, Parks hopes that more people take her advice.

“We don’t want this to spread even more,” she said.

