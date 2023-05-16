A memorial for the five victims of the July 2021 fatal crane collapse stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna in October of 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Criminal investigation continues into Kelowna crane collapse

WorkSafeBC has completed their research in joint effort with RCMP

Nearly two years later, the investigation continues as to if there was any criminality in the Kelowna crane collapse.

It was July of 2021 when five men died on a construction site downtown, prompting both WorkSafeBC and RCMP to open cases as to why the tragedy happened.

WorkSafeBC announced on May 16 that their portion of the investigation, involving the crane components, sequence of events and workplace procedures that led to the collapse has been wrapped up.

“The primary purpose of WorkSafeBC’s investigation has been to identify the cause of the incident, and any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” reads the update.

With the RCMP’s criminal investigation ongoing, the decision has been made to not yet release WorkSafeBC’s report publically, though it will be made available to police.

“Although the WorkSafeBC investigation report is not being released, over the last 22 months, WorkSafeBC has continued to incorporate key learnings about tower crane assembly, disassembly, or repositioning into its ongoing crane safety initiatives,” continues the update.

RCMP says that the criminal investigation is “extensive and complex”, and will most likely be prolonged for an extended period of time.

“Police are working through thousands of pieces of evidence and seized documentation, and consulting with our partners nationally.”

No other details of the police investigation are being released at this time.

City of KelownaKelowna Crane Collapse

