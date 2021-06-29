VIDEO: Crews tackle house fire in Campbell River

Fire engulfs house on Barclay Road on June 29. Photo by Jim Toso Crews work to extinguish a structure fire on Barclay Road on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Alistair Taylor / Campbell River Mirror Crews spray down a building on fire on Barclay Road in Campbell River Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Alistair Taylor / Campbell River Mirror Crews tackled a house fire in northern Campbell River on Tuesday. Photo by Alistair Taylor / Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River fire crews responded to a house on fire in the Painter-Barclay area of town, arriving around 2 p.m. with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Initial, unconfirmed reports indicate that the fire began in a vehicle beside the house then spread to the building.

Neighbourhood resident Jane Toso was sitting in her living room when a loud bang rattled the windows, she said.

“I jumped up and opened the front door when there was a second bang. It sounded like a gun shot so I hesitated but when I looked up, I could see a large flame and black smoke seemingly coming from the house directly across the street. It was actually the house behind that on Barclay.”

The fire appeared to have started in a RV and spread very rapidly through the house.

“Many people had called 911 so the (fire) trucks arrived pretty quickly. It looked like it was very hard to control and quickly spread to the next house. It was very sad and scary to watch,” Toso said. “I am so thankful for our fire department working so hard to ensure the fire didn’t go farther.”

