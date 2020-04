Driver able to exit vehicle safely

Crews put out a semi-truck fire on Tuesday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway near Rocky Creek Road in Ladysmith. (Cole Schisler/Chronicle photo)

A semi truck caught fire on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Tuesday morning.

The incident completely shut down northbound traffic near Rocky Creek Road, between Ladysmith and Oyster Bay.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle safely.

More to come.

Flames now under control. pic.twitter.com/JInEhsyoAh — Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) April 28, 2020



