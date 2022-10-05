Crews monitor one-hectare Greater Victoria wildfire overnight

Highlands activated its level one emergency operations centre, keeping residents apprised online

A wildfire in Highlands remains classified as out of control as local and provincial fire crews work in rugged terrain near the Saanich Inlet. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)

A wildfire in Highlands remains classified as out of control as local and provincial fire crews work in rugged terrain near the Saanich Inlet.

Crews from Highlands Volunteer Fire Department, Langford Fire Rescue and Coastal Fire Service made positive progress Tuesday (Oct. 4) on the one-hectare wildfire south of Gowlland Tod Provincial Park reported early that morning.

A fire watch monitored the situation overnight and fire crews expect to be back on site Wednesday morning.

No risk has been identified to residents or homes in the area and Highlands activated its level one emergency operations centre, keeping residents apprised online at highlands.ca.

The BC Wildfire Map also shows a second, larger, south Island fire between Sooke and Port Renfrew as reported Monday, Oct. 3.

Estimated at 1.7 hectares and believed to be human-caused, the fire is classified as being held.

The province has documented 1,621 wildfires to date this year.

