A wildfire that started Sunday has grown to about 50 hectares in size in the Nanaimo Lakes area southwest of the city. JANA BURKE photo

Crews combatting fire in Nanaimo Lakes area

Wildfire listed at 50 hectares

Crews are combatting a fire in the Nanaimo Lakes area.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, a fire that started Sunday has grown to about 50 hectares in size in an area southwest of the city.

Natasha Broznitsky, a fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre, said the fire is classified as “out of control,” having initially been reported as two hectares yesterday.

She said crews were establishing control lines yesterday and also did some small-scale controlled burns of potential fuel sources between the control lines and the edge of the fire.

Today, there are five helicopters, two pieces of heavy equipment and 36 personnel on scene. Air tanker support will be requested if necessary, Broznitsky said. She added that the fire is “easily accessible” for crews.

“It’s going to be quite hot today, which could help the fire behaviour get a little bit higher, but we aren’t expecting high winds in general, so likely we won’t have as many issues with winds as we would on other days,” she said.

There are no recommendations regarding evacuation orders or alerts.

“There are no threats to communities at this time,” Broznitsky said.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Just Posted

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Campbell River Tyees break Vernon Canadians’ hearts

Island team scores 6-3 extra-inning win in B.C. 11U AAA Baseball semifinal at Vernon

Justin Trudeau gets warm welcome at BC Forest Discovery Centre

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

Test your B.C. Day knowledge, Vancouver Island style

Do you know your provincial bird? And other trivia all Islanders should know

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Shift to digital news, not B.C. paper price, causing U.S. newsprint decline

Crews combatting fire in Nanaimo Lakes area

Wildfire listed at 50 hectares

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Trudeau met by more anti-pipeline protesters on his B.C. long weekend tour

Protesters appeared at a planned appearance with signs denouncing the Trans Mountain pipeline

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador, freezing new trade with country

The issue centres around a tweet from Global Affairs Canada

From the playground to the podium: Canadian jump ropers have Olympic dreams

Competitive rope-skipping has been around for decades, but it’s often thought of as a children’s game

Most Read