Crews called to highway crash in Nanoose Bay

Accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Hillview Road

Traffic was backed up along Highway 19 after an accident near Hillview Road on Friday afternoon. NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin

Emergency crews are on scene at a highway crash in Nanoose Bay.

According to social media posts from Drive B.C., a vehicle accident happened on Highway 19 about three kilometres south of the intersection with Northwest Bay Road.

“Expect heavy delays due to congestion,” noted a post from Drive B.C. V.I.

Nanoose Fire Department sent out social media posts noting that the accident occurred at Hillview Road and traffic was limited to a single lane in both directions. The fire department asked motorists to be prepared to use the fast lanes only.

The fire department is continuing to provide updates on its Twitter feed:

***Update 19:00**

Both lanes northbound opening soon, Southbound will remain single lane at this time. https://t.co/uTc1YpUR02 — Nanoose Fire Dept (@NanooseVFD) April 21, 2018

More information will be published when it becomes available.