Air ambulance and other emergency crews called to Oyster Bay

Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Ladysmith this morning. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

An air ambulance and other emergency crews were called to a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Saturday (Aug. 29) morning.

The incident occurred near Oyster Sto-lo Road and traffic is impacted in the northbound lanes.

“Crews are on scene, expect heavy delays in the area,” noted Drive B.C. in a social media post.

More to come.

