UPDATED: Head-on collision on Hwy. 19 leaves one man dead north of Campbell River

Car reportedly crossed centre line

A vehicle accident left one driver dead and injured another on Tuesday afternoon, closing both lanes of Hwy. 19 north of Campbell River.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

A northbound car reportedly crossed the centre line, colliding with a southbound pickup truck near Brown’s Bay.

The driver of the sedan, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck’s driver reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The highway was closed for a 25 km stretch north of Campbell River, reopening to single-lane traffic by about 7:15 p.m.

No closures are currently reported on the DriveBC website.

