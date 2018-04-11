Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

Sports fans around the world have been leaving their hockey sticks — and other athletic implements such as baseball bats, lacrosse sticks and even canoe paddles — outside their doors to honour the Humboldt Broncos in the wake of last Friday’s tragic bus crash.

Appropriately, the World’s Largest Hockey Stick has joined the tribute.

The Stick was adorned on Thursday with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s logo. Community members were also planning to gather at the Stick on Thursday at 8 p.m. to light it up with their own flashlights and spotlights.

The lobby of the Island Savings Centre will be decorated with green and gold flowers, and staff at the building are encouraged to wear sports jerseys as part of a cross-country tribute.

A vigil is also scheduled to take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Shawnigan Hills lacrosse box.

Previous story
‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage
Next story
Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

Just Posted

Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

Campbell Riverites pass fundraising goal, will shave heads for mental health

One man’s playful jab at his wife’s hair has become a welcome gift for VIMHS

Museum at Campbell River celebrates Ripple Rock 60th anniversary

It has been 60 years since the Ripple Rock explosion, the first… Continue reading

Cruise the coast with the historic Columbia III and the Museum at Campbell River

The Museum at Campbell River kicks off its summer program of coastal… Continue reading

City of Campbell River to offer discounts on permits for energy efficient buildings

It will now cost you less to get a building permit if you’re being energy friendly

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Wind warning for eastern Vancouver Island

Gusts up to 90 km/h are expected for exposed coastal sections of the Island

Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage

The red carriage wheels were chained to a railing of the Princeton and District Museum before they were stolen

Three day search for missing Marble River boater suspended

Rising water levels are making the area unsafe for search and rescue

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis

Despite a meeting with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. on Sunday, Trudeau is headed on a foreign tour

Most Read