Cowichan Valley man dies in single-vehicle collision

A Cowichan Valley man is dead following a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Thursday morning.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, North Cowichan’s South End firefighters and BC Ambulance were called to Miller Road around 12:12 a.m. on April 9. There were two occupants in the vehicle, both residents of the Cowichan Valley.

The passenger, a 46-year-old man, died from his injuries while responders were preparing to transport him to hospital by air ambulance. The driver, a 34-year-old woman, is being investigated for impaired driving causing death.

The investigation is ongoing.

