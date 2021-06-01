The body of Thomas Turner was found in the Cowichan River on May 21. (Facebook)

The body of Thomas Turner was found in the Cowichan River on May 21. (Facebook)

Cowichan River victim identified, family looking for help with funds for funeral

Donations can be made to North Cowichan’s Norcross Return-It centre

Family has identified the man found dead in the Cowichan River on May 21.

In a Facebook request for empties to help raise funds for his funeral, Tori Turner named her uncle Thomas Turner as the man who was pulled from the river.

SEE RELATED: Update: Body recovered from Cowichan River in Duncan

“He was the closest thing that I had to a dad,” she said, later, of her uncle’s unexpected death.

“When I drove to my mom’s work to tell her about her brother, it was the worst. Seeing the heartbreak in her face tore me apart,” she said. “It was terrible.”

Tori Turner said she and her mom were collecting empties and will be setting up an account at the bottle depot for those who wouldn’t mind pitching in.

Police and emergency medical crews were called to the river shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was spotted floating downstream in the area of the 3000 block of Allenby Road. A second report came in shortly afterward, stating that the body was in the river behind a business in the 400 block of Cowichan Way.

“He went to sit in his chair by the river in his backyard like he always does,” Tori Turner explained. “He loved that river so much. And we have no idea exactly what happened,” she said adding that an investigation is underway.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team worked with Cowichan Search and Rescue to retrieve Turner’s body and return it to shore.

“Although a full determination has not yet been made, police do not believe that criminality was involved in the man’s unexpected death,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP will continue to support the BC Coroners Service as the parallel investigations continue to move forward.”

Donations can be made to the Norcross Return-It centre to account 543 in Thomas Turner’s name.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cowichan valleyDeath

Previous story
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc
Next story
Canada holds special debate on remains of 215 children found at residential school

Just Posted

People gather at the Klahoose park to commemorate the 215 children found buried at the Kamloops residential school. Photo supplied by Kevin Peacey
Klahoose First Nation holds memorial gathering for 215 children

Chief hopes ‘something is actually done this time’

Campbell River RCMP are re-opening fingerprinting and criminal record checks by appointment. (Stock photo)
Campbell River RCMP doing criminal record checks, fingerprinting again

Service available to Campbell River residents by appointment

Nicole Mckeown and her mother Laurie Mckeown are the two founders of the local chapter of For Our Kids, a group of parents dedicated to combating the climate crisis. Photo supplied by Nicole Mckeown.
Campbell River parents start local climate action group

North Island For Our Kids holding series of workshops starting June 15

Geordie Puglas stands to commemorate the 215 children who were found buried at a Kamloops residential school. Photo courtesy Sara Puglas-Hinde
Gathering held at Spirit Square to commemorate 215 children

Flags at half mast at city properties

The John Hart Dam and John Hart reservoir. BC Hydro photo
Road across John Hart Dam to close later this month

BC Hydro is providing public notice of a road closure across the… Continue reading

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Clayton Peters, 64, who was forced into the school for 10 years, sits on the lawn at the former school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. Peters’ parents and his brothers were also forced into the facility. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action

‘It was the most horrible pain in the world to be a native, to be an Indian back then’

Dozens of pairs of shoes and toys and teddy bears were placed on the Chilliwack Law Court steps on May 31, 2021 in support of the 215 bodies of children found last week in an unmarked grave at the site of an old Kamloops residential school. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Stó:lō historian has heard horrible tales of abuse at residential schools

Children whipped publicly, some even kidnapped by American miners

In this May 6, 2021 photo, George Ripley, 72, of Washington, holds up his free beer after receiving the J & J COVID-19 vaccine shot, at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a “month of action” on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

U.S. president on push to get more Americans vaccinated as pace falls off

Paul Bernardo sits in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. Convicted teen killer and serial rapist Bernardo will have another parole hearing this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Rapist and killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22

Now 56, Bernardo became eligible for parole more than three years ago but was denied release in 2018

All protesters arrested at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island are being processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Nine arrested at Vancouver Island old-growth protests Tuesday

Rainforest Flying Squad reports arrests included 16- and 17-year-olds

Aarav Gaba, 10, creates and edits all commercials he makes for his parents’ store, Global Grocers. (Screen grab)
Boy becomes social media star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Aarav Gaba does all the marketing for Global Grocers

A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

Two people taken to hospital in stable condition

The body of Thomas Turner was found in the Cowichan River on May 21. (Facebook)
Cowichan River victim identified, family looking for help with funds for funeral

Donations can be made to North Cowichan’s Norcross Return-It centre

Most Read