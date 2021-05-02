COVID case confirmed on flight into Comox

The BC Centre for Disease Control has issued a notice of exposure to COVID-19 on a flight from Calgary to Comox.
The April 29 WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox had a confirmed case of COVID-19 aboard.
According to the BCCDC website, the affected rows were 3-9, although anyone who was on that flight is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
It was the third COVID exposure on a flight coming into, or departing Comox in the month of April.
The April 14 flight 3171 also had a confirmed case, and the April 9 WestJet flight 3172, from Comox to Calgary is on the list as well.
