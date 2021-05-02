COVID case confirmed on flight into Comox

WestJet flight 3171 arrived in Comox on April 29 at approximately 11 a.m. It has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a COVID case aboard. (Black Press file photo)

The BC Centre for Disease Control has issued a notice of exposure to COVID-19 on a flight from Calgary to Comox.

The April 29 WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox had a confirmed case of COVID-19 aboard.

According to the BCCDC website, the affected rows were 3-9, although anyone who was on that flight is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

It was the third COVID exposure on a flight coming into, or departing Comox in the month of April.

The April 14 flight 3171 also had a confirmed case, and the April 9 WestJet flight 3172, from Comox to Calgary is on the list as well.

