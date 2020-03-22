COVID-19: Vancouver Island woman aims to bring some light to difficult situation

Menzies encourages residents to decorate their homes with Christmas lights

Bronwen Menzies wants to lift up the spirits in her community by seeing homes lit up with Christmas lights. (Submitted photo)

A Parksville woman hopes to spark a trend that will bring some light to the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Browen Menzies says she is following the lead of some Nova Scotia residents, who have their communities sporting a Christmas feel put putting up decorative lights.

“If Nova Scotia can do it, we can do it, too,” said Menzies. “Why not? It’s a great idea. I just felt we should do something here.”

Menzies said there are already some lights up from Hilliers to Coombs and Parksville. She hopes more people would follow.

She is calling for residents to put up their Christmas lights to help overshadow the uncertainty brought by the coronavirus situation.

“It was quite beautiful what they started in Nova Scotia,” said Menzies, who spotted the trend on social media.

Robert Richardson, who lives in Elmsdale, N.S., announced he would be turning on his Christmas lights, that shine multiple colours on his house, as a way to spread some cheer.

The response to his post was overwhelming from Maritimers, some going all out.

Menzies wants Parksville Qualicum Beach neighbourhoods to deck their homes with bright lights to boost community spirits.

“We can do it,” said Menzies. “We need this. I was driving through town and everything’s almost dead. It’s eerie.”

