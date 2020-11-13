The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)

COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Tofino and Ucluelet’s municipal leaders and tourism officials are politely asking residents of the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions to avoid all non-essential travel to and from Vancouver Island’s west coast communities until Nov. 23.

With the second wave of COVID-19 crashing upon B.C. and across Canada, B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions for people living in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions on Nov. 7. The Public Health Order (PHO) includes postponing recreational and social travel until Nov. 23, 2020.

“We appreciate that this recent announcement has implications for many travelers and businesses and, as public safety remains our community’s top priority, we’re encouraging all travelers from these health regions to speak to your accommodation providers to reschedule your trip to Tofino until it is safe to travel again,” reads a Nov. 10 joint statement from the District of Tofino, Tourism Tofino and the Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“We want to thank everyone for continuing to “show your love for the West Coast” by being calm, safe and kind,” Tofino’s statement notes.

Ucluelet released a similar message on Nov. 13.

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding; we look forward to welcoming you to Ucluelet when the time is right to travel,” reads the statement from the District of Ucluelet, Tourism Ucluelet and the Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce.

“Residents of Ucluelet are asked to adhere to the PHO’s recommendation against travelling to the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions for non-essential purposes,” the Ucluelet release states.

In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the First Nations community of Tla-o-qui-aht has returned to Stage One restrictions. Ucluelet First Nation announced on Nov. 13 that it is shifting the Nation back to Phase Two health restrictions, which limits their citizens to essential travel only outside the community.

There are currently no travel restrictions for residents of the Vancouver Island, Interior or Northern BC Health regions or out of province residents.


nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ: November already with more COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island than all of October

READ: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

Tofino,travelucluelet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No luck locating missing body from 1970 in Vancouver Island lake: RCMP dive team

Just Posted

An aerial view of the Big Truck Parade in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 29, 2019. Photo by Suavair
Big Truck Parade goes virtual for 2020

Online show will reproduce past parades

The RCMP dive-team that went to Gold River to search for missing persons remains in Muchalat Lake since 1970 have concluded a four-day search after no luck in locating any fresh evidence. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror
No luck locating missing body from 1970 in Vancouver Island lake: RCMP dive team

A huge portion of the road collapsed into Muchalat lake near Gold River in the 70’s making it difficult to locate any submerged layers

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by local health region as of Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
November already with more COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island than all of October

Latest update from B.C. Centre for Disease Control breaks down the numbers for local Island regions

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

Jack Amos (left) and Joe Robertson (right) will be running from Port Hardy to Victoria beginning Sunday, to raise funds for a Victoria based charity that supports single parents. Photo courtesy, Joe Robertson.
Vancouver Island pair running the length of Vancouver Island to fundraise for single parents

Runners Joe Robertson and Jack Amos will begin on Nov. 15 from Port Hardy and end at Mile Zero, Victoria

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Snow clings to tree branches as a woman crosses a street in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. British Columbia’s electrical supplier says homeowners are not ready for the upcoming winter storm season even though many households report they weathered COVID-19-related closures and shortages earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

Crown utility says its data show there has been a 117 per cent increase in storms over the past several years

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Two months after the City of Ottawa scrambled to expand its COVID-19 testing options to deal with a massive spike in demand, it is now set to cut back on hours at testing sites this weekend because far fewer people are showing up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID-19 testing down across Canada as positive case numbers soar in most provinces

Average daily testing numbers are down more than 25 per cent compared to a month ago

Most Read