Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during his daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

Selected essential workers will have their wages topped up during the ongoing pandemic, with the extra income to be rolled out by individual provinces.

“If you are risking your health to keep this country moving and you are making minimum wage, you deserve a raise,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during his daily news briefing outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Thursday (May 7).

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up. The federal government will provide three-quarters of the funds to provinces.

Trudeau initiatlly announced the pay top-up in mid-April. In B.C., minimum wage is currently $13.85 per hour, and will be increased to $14.60 on June 1.

ALSO READ: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

More to come.

