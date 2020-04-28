B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. is moving more slowly than some provinces to reopen business in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it doesn’t have as far to go to find the “new normal,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says.

At his briefing April 28, Dix said work is proceeding to Premier John Horgan’s announcement in May about restoring some services shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Our approach for flattening the curve has been to turn down the volume of our in-person interactions,” Dix said. “In some cases, other jurisdictions have tried to press mute. And this is important that our orders to completely close businesses have been very limited in B.C. Other jurisdictions are making announcements this week to reopen businesses that were never closed in B.C. because of our nuanced response.”

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island Rail Corridor needs $700 million in upgrades to get back on track
Next story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Just Posted

B.C. salmon farmers donate 60,000 pounds of canned salmon to food banks

The BC Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA) has created a salmon donation initiative… Continue reading

North Island community issues wildlife warning after wolves spotted

Zeballos cautions residents to follow wildlife safety directives after grey wolves attacked dog

Habitat for Humanity celebrates new homeowners with ‘virtual key ceremony’

Adam and Kiley Panziera and Marisa Anthony were disappointed, but understanding, when… Continue reading

Stranger in the woods

By Jonah Richter, Guest writer for the Museum at Campbell River Note:… Continue reading

Grizzly bear just relocated from Vancouver Island shot dead

Mali, the bear who was rescued in historic joint efforts, was shot dead in an act of self defense

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Island Rail Corridor needs $700 million in upgrades to get back on track

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure assessment says rail is in poor to fair condition

Trailer trash catches fire at Parksville weigh station

Excavator used to haul out garbage for Nanoose fire crews to hose down

Most Read