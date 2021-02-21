COVID-19 postive test at second Campbell River high school

Timberline is second school this week to have positive test

A second Campbell River high school has reported positive tests for COVID-19 this week.

Timberline Secondary School put out a notice to parents and staff on Feb. 20 informing them of a potential exposure in the school community. The exposure dates are Feb. 16, 17 and 18. The notice says that the individuals are isolating and are being followed by Island Health.

“Island Health is completing contact tracing to identify any staff or students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms,” the letter reads.

The school and Island Health will contact any staff or students that need to self isolate, those who are not contacted are asked to continue self monitoring for symptoms. Island Health is not giving any more specific details for privacy reasons.

Also this week, Carihi High issued a similar notice for an exposure on Feb. 10, 11 and 16. The school asked a PE class to self isolate until March 2 after that exposure event. That letter went out to parents and staff on Feb. 18.

Two schools in the Comox Valley district also listed exposures in the last few days.

