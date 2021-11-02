COVID-19 outbreak declared in Nanaimo hospital unit

Four patients test positive for virus at NRGH’s transitional care unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital’s transitional care unit after four patients tested positive for the virus.

Island Health declared the outbreak Tuesday, Nov. 2. The health authority said a patient tested positive on Sunday, Oct. 31, and follow-up testing identified three other cases among patients.

“Island Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing to protect the health of all patients, staff and medical staff,” the health authority noted in an information bulletin.

Island Health says the outbreak is limited to the transitional care unit and no other areas of the hospital are affected.

“The hospital is still a safe place and people should not avoid seeking emergency care if they require it,” the information bulletin noted.

Island Health data shows that there are 581 active COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island including 386 on the central Island.

