B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix, Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry present their plan to gradually reopen services and businesses in the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, May 6, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

B.C. health officials urged families to keep up their COVID-19 pandemic discipline as Mother’s Day approaches for seniors isolating from infection risk, as B.C. continued to see low numbers of positive tests.

“As we celebrate with our mothers and grandmothers tomorrow, let’s show how much we care for them by ensuring we ware doing all we can to keep them safe,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in their daily report May 9. “If your mother is older, awaiting surgery or has an underlying illness, avoid any close physical contact and celebrate at a safe distance, unless she is in your immediate household.”

The province announced 15 new positive COVID-19 tests, for a total of 2.330 since the pandemic began in B.C. early this year. As of May 9, 1,659 of those people have recovered and tested negative for the virus. There were two additional deaths in the Vancouver Coastal health region, for a total of 129 coronavirus-related deaths in B.C.

RELATED: A look at the phase-by-phase reopening of B.C. society

RELATED: Peer pressure, not snitch lines, best for physical distance

Along with continued low case numbers despite intensive testing of people reporting symptoms, hospitalizations also continued to be low. As of May 9 there were 69 people in hospital, 29 in intensive care. The remaining active infection patients are recovering at home in self-isolation.

For those enjoying recreation or small group visits on the weekend, Dix and Henry reminded them that “few faces in big spaces will be the key to our shared success.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District program provides over $10,000 to COVID-19 assistance groups

Grant still available for qualified applicants

Island community’s first responders turn up the sirens for birthday parades during COVID-19

Gold River first responders from the fire department, ambulance services and RCPM come together to celebrate birthdays of people stuck at home due to the pandemic

Alcohol and drugs involved in 41 per cent of domestic violence incidents in April

Campbell River RCMP issue monthly domestic violence report

Tlowitsis First Nations wants former Sayward mayor to carry on as TAC representative

Moving forward with their Nenagwas project, the First Nation wants to maintain ‘continuity’ on board the SRD Treaty Advisory Committee

READER QUERY: Return-It depots expected to open gradually through May

Decision to reopen falls to operators

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Body of Duncan man recovered from Cowichan Lake

33-year-old located along with van under water

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Most Read