COVID-19 exposure reported at North Island College’s Campbell River campus

North Island College reported there was a COVID-19 exposure at its Campbell River campus between March 2 and March 3.

An email sent to students March 7 says, “We wanted to let you know that NIC has been informed by Public Health that there was a COVID-19 exposure at the Campbell River Campus on March 2 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. and March 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.”

The email from Kathleen Kuhnert, associate vice president, Student Services and Registrar, says, “Receiving this email does not mean that you have been exposed. The exposure was contained to a small group of students and Public Health have completed contact tracing to identify anyone who has had a high-risk exposure.”

The college informed its students that unless you are deemed as having a high-risk exposure, you are not required to isolate at this time. In other words, if you have not heard from Island Health you should continue as usual.

Students are urged to check their NIC email regularly for updates and reminded them that hand washing, physical distancing and mask wearing are your best defenses against COVID-19.

Kuhnert’s email said that, for privacy reasons, the college cannot provide any other details on the COVID-19 exposure.

RELATED: Campbell River automobile dealership reports positive COVID test result

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCoronavirusNIC