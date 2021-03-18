A COVID-19 exposure has been announced by Island Health for Penfield Elementary School on Monday, March 15.

COVID-19 exposure at Penfield Elementary in Campbell River

Island Health is currently undertaking contact tracing, asks people to monitor for symptoms

An Island Health notification has been sent to parents of students at Penfield Elementary School notifying them of a COVID-19 exposure on Monday.

According to the notice, “a member of your school community has tested positive for COVID-19. They are isolating and being followed by Island Health.”

The notice makes it clear that receiving it “does not mean you or your child has been exposed to COVID-19,” but that it is only to “share information with the school community and advise you on next steps being taken by Island Health.”

Those steps, according to the letter, are that phone calls or letters will be sent to staff and students that Island Health identifies as needing to isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter, continue to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing and self-isolate if symptoms begin,” the letter reads.

For privacy reasons, the letter says, no further information will be given out other than that the exposure at the school occurred on Monday, March 15.

