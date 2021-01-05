A case of COVID-19 has been detected at Chemainus Secondary School. (Don Bodger/Black Press)

COVID-19 detected at Chemainus Secondary School

Staff and students who need to isolate or self-monitor will be notified

A case of COVID-19 has been detected at Chemainus Secondary School.

According to a letter from Island Health and School District 79 posted to the school’s Facebook page on Tuesday night, a member of the school community tested positive for the illness, and is now isolating and being monitored by the health authority.

Potential exposure in the school community occurred on Monday, Jan. 4. Island Health says in the letter that it has completed contract tracing to identify any staff and students who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. They will be notified separately.

“Letters have been sent out to staff and students who will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms,” the letter states. “These staff/students may continue to attend school while monitoring for symptoms.”

Anyone who does not receive a phone call or letter should continue to monitor for symptoms per school policies.

“For privacy reasons, we cannot give out any specific details on the COVID-19 exposure other than the information provided above,” the letter concludes.

According to information released by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday afternoon, there are 122 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including nine that were detected over the previous 24 hours. There have been 1,001 cases of COVID-19 on the Island altogether, including 12 confirmed deaths.

READ MORE: No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

