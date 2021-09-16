COVID-19 case numbers spike in Campbell River, Comox Valley

After weeks of low numbers, COVID-19 cases in the Campbell River local health area have hit their all-time high.

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, 43 cases were reported in the Campbell River local health area, which includes Quadra Island, Cortes Island, and extends from the Oyster River to Sayward.

The spike came the week before B.C. implemented its Vaccine Card program. However, at the same time, the vaccination rate for first doses in the Greater Campbell River was at 82 per cent, measured Sept. 7, and 73 per cent of people 12 and up have had their second dose.

The current upward trend began in late July, but has gone up sharply beginning in late August.

The Comox Valley local health area has seen similar numbers in the past few weeks, peaking at 43 from Aug. 8-14. Comox Valley is home to 71,882 people as of 2019, and Campbell River’s population is 46,382.

