It’s unknown who exactly from the school contracted the virus. Photo: CDC

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

A member of the Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter written Sunday (Sept. 13) by School District 20 acting superintendent Katherine Shearer.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by the Castlegar News, Shearer said that the individual who tested positive is in isolation at home and is receiving support from health officials.

The letter was confirmed by the school district Monday morning.

Individuals who might’ve been exposed to the virus have been contacted by Interior Health and are urged to follow their advice carefully.

If anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19, they’re asked to stay at home and follow guidelines set out by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

It’s unknown if it was a student, staff member or other person involved with the school who contracted the virus.

Castlegar News has reached out to SD20 for more information on the incident.

More to come.

READ MORE: COVID-19 comes to Castlegar

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Next story
RCMP: Schools and playgrounds are back in full swing so it’s time to slow down

Just Posted

West Vancouver Island school district saw 70 per cent students return back to school

SD84 will also continue to support students who opt for remote learning

Campbell River sushi restaurant hit by fire Sunday night

Fire contained to second floor of downtown building

RCMP: Schools and playgrounds are back in full swing so it’s time to slow down

Most school zones are marked for 30km/hr which applies from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Road work along Brewster Lake Road from Sept. 14 to 16

Drivers can expect delays between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

Powerful image and words on the pandemic from Island photographer

Our changing world documented as part of a daily project

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

Most Read